Rashmika Mandanna to lead MS Subbulakshmi biopic?

Director's involvement

Gowtam Tinnanuri reportedly set to helm the project

The biopic is said to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey. Earlier this year, actor Sai Pallavi was also rumored to play Subbulakshmi. Reports claimed she had started preparing for the role by learning Carnatic music and studying footage of Subbulakshmi's life and career. Actor Rukmini Vasanth was also linked to the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the project or its cast yet.