Rashmika Mandanna to lead MS Subbulakshmi biopic?
What's the story
A biopic on Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi is in the works. Per a recent report by 123Telugu, actor Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the titular role. The report also states that a look test was conducted at her home recently as part of the preparation for this project.
Director's involvement
Gowtam Tinnanuri reportedly set to helm the project
The biopic is said to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey. Earlier this year, actor Sai Pallavi was also rumored to play Subbulakshmi. Reports claimed she had started preparing for the role by learning Carnatic music and studying footage of Subbulakshmi's life and career. Actor Rukmini Vasanth was also linked to the project. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the project or its cast yet.
Actors' schedules
Meanwhile, here's what the 3 actors are up to
Meanwhile, all three actors are busy with their respective projects. Mandanna is working on Mysaa and Ranabaali and promoting Cocktail 2, which will release on June 19. Vasanth is shooting for Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's upcoming action entertainer Dragon. Pallavi, meanwhile, is busy with the mythological epic Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. She also has a Tamil project tentatively titled D55 with Dhanush in the pipeline.