Rashmika's wedding post beats Virat Kohli's Instagram record

Deverakonda's post from their wedding is also on track to break Kohli's record, with 19 million likes and counting. Meanwhile, Mandanna's Instagram update amassed 19.9 million likes within just 24 hours, eclipsing the previous records set by showbiz couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (15.8 million), as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (14.1 million).

Emotional message

Mandanna's heartfelt note to Deverakonda

Mandanna's post featured candid moments from their wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt note to Deverakonda. She wrote, "The man who taught me what true love feels like... I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today!" The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur, attended by family members and close friends. Following their intimate wedding, they are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.