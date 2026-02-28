Rashmika's wedding post beats Virat Kohli's Instagram record
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding has taken the internet by storm, with their Instagram posts from the ceremony breaking records for the most likes on an Indian account. Mandanna's post has received 24.2 million likes within 48 hours of being shared, beating the previous record held by cricketer Virat Kohli. Kohli's post from India's victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup had garnered 22.9 million likes. With this, Mandanna's upload has reportedly become the most-liked post in Asia.
Viral moment
Deverakonda's post also on track to break record
Deverakonda's post from their wedding is also on track to break Kohli's record, with 19 million likes and counting. Meanwhile, Mandanna's Instagram update amassed 19.9 million likes within just 24 hours, eclipsing the previous records set by showbiz couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (15.8 million), as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (14.1 million).
Emotional message
Mandanna's heartfelt note to Deverakonda
Mandanna's post featured candid moments from their wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt note to Deverakonda. She wrote, "The man who taught me what true love feels like... I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being because you made her who she is today!" The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur, attended by family members and close friends. Following their intimate wedding, they are set to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.