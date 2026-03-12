Rashmika-Vijay back from honeymoon; his wedding ring shines bright
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at Hyderabad airport after their honeymoon, looking relaxed in casual wear.
Vijay's diamond wedding ring caught a few eyes.
The couple tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, celebrated with two ceremonies, a big Hyderabad reception for industry friends, and even visited Vijay's village in Telangana.
Couple's next film is 'Ranabaali'
The duo is jumping right back to work on their next film together, Ranabaali, which is set for a September 11 release. Shooting starts soon (possibly as early as March 12).
Before their break, they also connected with fans through food and sweet drives across India. Fans are already buzzing to see them share the screen again!