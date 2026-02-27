Rashmika-Vijay meet PM Modi after tying the knot
Telugu cinema's favorite duo, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, just tied the knot in Udaipur and have already made headlines by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The newlyweds invited him to their wedding reception happening on March 4 in Hyderabad.
Their meeting photos—Rashmika glowing in yellow and Vijay looking sharp in white—are all over social media.
More on Rashmika-Vijay's wedding
After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple shared their happiness on Instagram.
Rashmika called Vijay her "husband" and thanked him for always being there for her, while Vijay revealed the reason behind marrying his best friend in a sweet caption.
Their wedding was a close-knit affair with traditional Telugu and Kodava ceremonies, giving fans a sweet peek into their real lives at last.