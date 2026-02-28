Rashmika-Vijay met PM Modi before wedding, he wrote this letter
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days before tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26.
The couple had both Telugu and Kodava-style ceremonies, surrounded by close friends and family.
Deverakonda shared, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister and took his blessings... He also wrote my parents the sweetest letter."
Records broken by the couple's wedding photos
Their pre-wedding festivities included cricket matches, pool volleyball, sangeet, haldi, and mehendi—basically a fun-filled marathon with their loved ones.
After the celebrations, their wedding photos smashed Instagram records: Rashmika's post hit 24 million likes, beating Virat Kohli's previous record.
The newlyweds are planning a big reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
PM Modi's letter to Deverakonda's parents
The Prime Minister wrote a heartfelt letter to Vijay Deverakonda's parents—making this moment extra special for Vijay and Rashmika.
Their intimate celebration clearly struck a chord both online and off.