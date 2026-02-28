Rashmika-Vijay met PM Modi before wedding, he wrote this letter Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi just days before tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

The couple had both Telugu and Kodava-style ceremonies, surrounded by close friends and family.

Deverakonda shared, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister and took his blessings... He also wrote my parents the sweetest letter."