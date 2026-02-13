Rashmika-Vijay turn down OTT wedding video offer: Here's why
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have turned down a big OTT offer for their wedding video, choosing to keep things private.
The couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at a heritage property in Udaipur.
Their engagement was a low-key affair in Hyderabad last October with just close family.
'Much like their engagement, the ceremony will be a...'
Vijay Deverakonda's team later confirmed the engagement but skipped public photos or statements.
A source shared that the wedding will be "Much like their engagement, the ceremony will be a close-knit affair with only their loved ones in attendance."
Rashmika told The Hollywood Reporter India she won't confirm or deny any marriage rumors, making it clear they want this chapter just for themselves.
A look at their relationship timeline
Rumors about them started after they first worked together in Geetha Govindam.
Both admitted they weren't single but never named each other publicly.
They've kept their relationship (and now wedding plans) totally under wraps.