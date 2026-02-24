Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities kickstart with fun family games

The much-anticipated wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has begun in Udaipur . The couple's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a two-day schedule filled with fun family games, reported India Today. This unique approach was taken to create an informal and relaxed atmosphere for both families and friends to bond over interactive activities before the traditional rituals begin.

Source quote 'They wanted the celebrations to feel warm and personal' A source close to the couple told India Today, "They wanted the celebrations to feel warm and personal." "The idea was to bring everyone together through activities that are fun and interactive, rather than keeping it limited to formal functions." Attendees described that these past two days have seen high participation from relatives and close friends from both sides.

Wedding details Know about the couple's wedding schedule The source also revealed that the wedding schedule was intentionally spaced out to avoid the rush that usually accompanies large-scale weddings. This allowed guests to gradually immerse themselves in the celebrations. The mehndi ceremony will take place later on Tuesday evening, marking the first traditional function in their wedding itinerary. The couple is set to tie the knot on Thursday in Udaipur, with more ceremonies planned over the next few days.

