Rashmika-Vijay's wedding to have South Indian touch? Details here

As the wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda draws closer, preparations are in full swing. The couple is expected to tie the knot on Thursday in Udaipur . A source close to the couple has revealed that the celebrations will feature a distinct South Indian touch, with traditional meals served on banana leaves and coconut water offered as part of the hospitality.

Cultural significance Meals served on banana leaves, coconut water for guests A source revealed to ﻿Bollywood Hungama, "Guests at Rashmika-Vijay's wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality." This detail indicates that despite their pan-India fame and celebrity status, the couple wants to stay connected to their roots. Serving food on banana leaves is common in many South Indian weddings and symbolizes prosperity and auspicious beginnings.

Announcement Mandanna, Deverakonda announced wedding as 'The Wedding of VIROSH' The couple had announced their wedding on February 22 via Instagram, calling it "The Wedding of VIROSH." The name was created by fans who merged their names a few years ago. In an emotional note, they dedicated the celebration to their fans, saying that the identity given to them by admirers has become a part of their journey together.

