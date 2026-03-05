Rashmika-Vijay's 'Ranabaali' to resume shoot post their wedding Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Just days after tying the knot in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to join the shoot of their next movie, Ranabaali, from March 12.

This period action drama, set in colonial India, sees Vijay as a freedom fighter and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.