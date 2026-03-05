Rashmika-Vijay's 'Ranabaali' to resume shoot post their wedding
Just days after tying the knot in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to join the shoot of their next movie, Ranabaali, from March 12.
This period action drama, set in colonial India, sees Vijay as a freedom fighter and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
'Ranabaali' theatrical release date TBA
Theatrical release date is not stated in the source and remains TBA; some external reports mention September 10 or 11, but those are unverified here.
The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
More about 'Ranabaali'
This marks the third time Vijay and Rashmika are teaming up (after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade).
Arnold Vosloo joins as the main villain.
The makers have confirmed Ranabaali will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run (OTT premiere date TBA).