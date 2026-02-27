Rashmika-Vijay's wedding breaks Instagram record; couple's growth from friends to partners Entertainment Feb 27, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda just broke Instagram records with their wedding photos—34 million likes and counting, beating the previous celeb wedding high.

Their Udaipur ceremony on February 26 had fans loving not just the stunning traditional outfits (Mandanna in a rust Anamika Khanna saree, Deverakonda in an ivory dhoti), but also their heartfelt posts about growing from friends to life partners.