Rashmika-Vijay's wedding decor, outfits, guest list: All you need Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

After years of dating, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally got married on February 26 in Udaipur. Their wedding was a vibrant mix of Telugu Hindu and Kodava traditions, celebrating both their backgrounds.

The decor had a cool "Periodic Era" vibe—think earthy colors, vintage scripts, and mythical designs.

Rashmika arrived in style on a palki wearing an Anamika Khanna saree with temple motifs, while Vijay kept it classic in white pattu pancha with a brass sword.