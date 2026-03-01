Rashmika-Vijay's wedding decor, outfits, guest list: All you need
After years of dating, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally got married on February 26 in Udaipur. Their wedding was a vibrant mix of Telugu Hindu and Kodava traditions, celebrating both their backgrounds.
The decor had a cool "Periodic Era" vibe—think earthy colors, vintage scripts, and mythical designs.
Rashmika arrived in style on a palki wearing an Anamika Khanna saree with temple motifs, while Vijay kept it classic in white pattu pancha with a brass sword.
They met PM Modi to extend invite to him
They even met PM Modi on February 21 to invite him to their Hyderabad reception (happening March 4).
For the meeting, Rashmika wore a simple yellow salwar suit and Vijay an all-white outfit.