Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities begin in Udaipur: Date, venue, more
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially started their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, with festivities at The Mementos by ITC Hotels.
The couple—who just confirmed their big day as "The Wedding of VIROSH"—arrived in Udaipur for a private gathering.
After a mehndi on February 24, a haldi ceremony is set for February 25, followed by the main wedding on February 26.
But 1st, a look at their love story
Their story began back in 2018 on the sets of Geetha Govindam, sparking dating rumors after two hit films together.
Over the years, fans spotted them at dinners and vacations (think New Year's vacations and public appearances!), but both stayed low-key about their relationship.
They have largely stayed private about their relationship.