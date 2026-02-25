Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities begin in Udaipur: Date, venue, more Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially started their pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, with festivities at The Mementos by ITC Hotels.

The couple—who just confirmed their big day as "The Wedding of VIROSH"—arrived in Udaipur for a private gathering.

After a mehndi on February 24, a haldi ceremony is set for February 25, followed by the main wedding on February 26.