Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities begin! Mehndi, volleyball, and Japanese dinners
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda—aka "Virosh"—are finally tying the knot!
The couple made it official on Instagram on February 22, thanking fans for their cute ship name.
Celebrations began as early as February 23 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, with a mehndi party, with reports differing on whether a haldi-sangeet took place on the 24th evening or the 25th.
The main ceremony is set for February 26.
Sneak peeks of the celebrations
Their socials are buzzing with sneak peeks: Vijay shared pool volleyball snaps (classic red cups included), while Rashmika posted pics of dreamy Japanese-style dinner tables decked out with blush lilies and "Virosh" napkins.
They even hosted a playful cricket match—Team Rashmika vs Team Vijay—with props marked "26.02.26."
Timeline of their relationship
Rashmika and Vijay first met in 2017 on the sets of Geetha Govindam and reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, sparking plenty of dating rumors over the years.
They reportedly got engaged privately last October but kept things low-key until their sweet Insta announcement this week.