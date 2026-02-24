Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities begin! Mehndi, volleyball, and Japanese dinners Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda—aka "Virosh"—are finally tying the knot!

The couple made it official on Instagram on February 22, thanking fans for their cute ship name.

Celebrations began as early as February 23 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, with a mehndi party, with reports differing on whether a haldi-sangeet took place on the 24th evening or the 25th.

The main ceremony is set for February 26.