Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities begin with mehndi; haldi, sangeet tomorrow
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26.
The celebrations kicked off today (Feb 24) with a mehndi function, followed by haldi and sangeet tomorrow at the scenic ITC Mementos resort in the Aravalli hills.
The couple got engaged privately back in October 2025.
Private affair with select guests
Dubbed "The Wedding of VIROSH" by fans, their big day blends traditional customs with modern flair—think daytime ceremonies and outdoor festivities.
The event is private and limited to close family and friends, with some politicians and a few film directors expected to attend.
After Udaipur, they'll host a reception in Hyderabad.
Despite months of buzz about their relationship status, both have kept things private until now.