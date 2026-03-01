Rashmika-Vijay's wedding reception: Actor meets CM Reddy to invite him
Entertainment
Tollywood's favorite duo, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are throwing a big wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4 after tying the knot in an intimate Udaipur ceremony last week.
Rashmika Mandanna personally met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to formally invite him to join the celebration.
Rashmika and Vijay's sweet gesture
To mark their new chapter, Rashmika and Vijay spread joy by distributing sweet boxes across 23 cities and offering Annadanam (free meals) at temples nationwide.
Rashmika also visited CM Reddy's family to receive blessings from his wife, Geetha.
The couple's temple visit in Hyderabad shows how they're blending personal milestones with acts of kindness—making their wedding about more than just themselves.