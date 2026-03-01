Rashmika-Vijay's wedding today: 'Annadanam' across India, sweets in every city
Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are marking their wedding by giving back—hosting "Annadanam" (a big food donation) at temples all over India on March 1, 2026.
They're also sending out trucks of sweets to cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai so fans everywhere can join in the celebration.
Meanwhile, here's more on their upcoming film
Alongside the festivities, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the new film Ranabaali with the song Endhayya Saami on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Set in the 1850s with Arnold Vosloo as the villain, it's their first movie together after marriage—following hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.