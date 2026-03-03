Rashmika-Vijay's wedding week: Japanese dinner, cricket matches, pool volleyball
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions.
Their wedding week was full of fun—think Japanese dinner, cricket matches, pool volleyball, sangeet night, haldi, and mehendi.
After the big day, they flew back to Hyderabad, distributed thousands of sweet boxes across cities and briefly greeted paparazzi outside their residence, and visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple for blessings.
When is the reception?
The couple's reception is set for March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. It's invite-only with tight security—only guests with valid invites get in.
Rashmika even personally invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his family.
Here's how it all began
Rashmika and Vijay first met filming Geetha Govindam back in 2018.