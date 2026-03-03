Rashmika-Vijay's wedding week: Japanese dinner, cricket matches, pool volleyball Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions.

Their wedding week was full of fun—think Japanese dinner, cricket matches, pool volleyball, sangeet night, haldi, and mehendi.

After the big day, they flew back to Hyderabad, distributed thousands of sweet boxes across cities and briefly greeted paparazzi outside their residence, and visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple for blessings.