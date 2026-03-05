Rashmika's wedding jewelry sets new trends in South Indian bridalwear
At her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rocked 11 custom pieces of temple gold jewelry, all handcrafted by SHREE Jewellers in Hyderabad over 10 months.
The set's antique matte gold, detailed Nakshi carving, and Rava granulation mark a shift—modern brides are now leaning into bold, traditional Dravidian styles instead of going minimal.
Rashmika's bridal look drew from classic South Indian temple architecture. She was styled as a "living Goddess," while Vijay was the "sovereign King."
Bridal stylists say more brides now want statement pieces with lotus, elephant, and peacock motifs—symbols loaded with history and meant to be cherished for generations.
Her set featured everything from a Lakshmi choker with layered kasu malas to long harams, jhumkas, mathapatti, and even a haath phool.
Each piece wasn't just for show—it carried emotional meaning and was designed to become a family heirloom.
Authentic sets like these can run between ₹8L-₹15L depending on the goldwork.