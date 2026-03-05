Rashmika's wedding jewelry sets new trends in South Indian bridalwear

Rashmika's bridal look drew from classic South Indian temple architecture. She was styled as a "living Goddess," while Vijay was the "sovereign King." Bridal stylists say more brides now want statement pieces with lotus, elephant, and peacock motifs—symbols loaded with history and meant to be cherished for generations.

Each piece was designed to become a family heirloom

Her set featured everything from a Lakshmi choker with layered kasu malas to long harams, jhumkas, mathapatti, and even a haath phool.

Each piece wasn't just for show—it carried emotional meaning and was designed to become a family heirloom.

Authentic sets like these can run between ₹8L-₹15L depending on the goldwork.