'Rasikan' child actor Hari Murali passes away at 27

He stepped away from acting

Starting his acting journey at just four-and-a-half, Hari became known for his memorable line in Rasikan which earned him the nickname "Unnikuttan."

He acted in several films before stepping away from acting due to struggles with fame at school.

Later, he studied visual effects and worked as a graphic designer in India and worked in the U.A.E., and also did editing and writing, with hopes of returning to cinema someday.