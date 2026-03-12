'Rasikan' child actor Hari Murali passes away at 27
Entertainment
Hari Murali, who charmed audiences as a child actor in the 2004 film Rasikan, was found dead at his home in Payyannur, Kerala. He was just 27.
His passing has left many remembering his early talent and the impact he made on screen.
He stepped away from acting
Starting his acting journey at just four-and-a-half, Hari became known for his memorable line in Rasikan which earned him the nickname "Unnikuttan."
He acted in several films before stepping away from acting due to struggles with fame at school.
Later, he studied visual effects and worked as a graphic designer in India and worked in the U.A.E., and also did editing and writing, with hopes of returning to cinema someday.