'Rasputin's connection to 'Dhurandhar 2'

Explainer: Meaning of 'Rasputin' song in 'Dhurandhar 2' climax

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:22 pm Apr 07, 202604:22 pm

What's the story

The climax of Dhurandhar 2 features the song Rasputin by Boney M, which serves as a metaphor for the downfall of the film's antagonist, Lt Gen Shamshad Hassan (Rajendranath Zutshi). His character is based on the historical figure Rasputin. Just like Rasputin, Shamshad is depicted as a power broker in Pakistan's ISI. The song was used to symbolize his abrupt fall from power.