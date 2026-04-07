Explainer: Meaning of 'Rasputin' song in 'Dhurandhar 2' climax
What's the story
The climax of Dhurandhar 2 features the song Rasputin by Boney M, which serves as a metaphor for the downfall of the film's antagonist, Lt Gen Shamshad Hassan (Rajendranath Zutshi). His character is based on the historical figure Rasputin. Just like Rasputin, Shamshad is depicted as a power broker in Pakistan's ISI. The song was used to symbolize his abrupt fall from power.
Symbolic meaning
The song's significance in the scene
In Dhurandhar 2, Shamshad is depicted as secretly trading military intelligence with Israel. India's National Security Advisor, Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), threatens to leak this information if Shamshad doesn't release Hamza (Ranveer Singh) from a torture camp. The song Rasputin is played during this scene to symbolize Shamshad's downfall and ridicule him for his secretive dealings, much like the historical Rasputin.
Film continuity
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar. The film continues the narrative of India's strategy against Pakistan's ISI, with Sanyal playing a crucial role. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.