Ratnam and Rahman reunite for 'Inji Vellam' January 2027 release
Entertainment
Big news for Tamil cinema fans: Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman are teaming up again for Inji Vellam, set to release in January 2027.
The first-look motion poster, out today, shows Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi sharing a rainy, romantic moment.
Details about the story and the rest of the cast are still under wraps, keeping everyone guessing.
Mukhopadhyay and Prasad join 'Inji Vellam'
The film brings together cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay and editor Sreekar Prasad, with production by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Most of the shooting happened in Kolkata.
For fans of classics like Roja or Ponniyin Selvan, this is another chapter in Ratnam-Rahman's legendary partnership.