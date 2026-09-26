Ratnam lauds Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' at TIFF for visuals and storytelling
Entertainment
Legendary director Mani Ratnam is all praise for Karthik Subbaraj's new film Dorothy, describing it as "very special" with standout visuals and storytelling.
The Tamil movie, which just premiered at TIFF, is getting attention for its LGBTQIA+ themes and fresh take on identity.
Set in 1990s 'Dorothy' upends lives
Mani Ratnam also admitted he's "envious" of the film's language, shots, and technique.
Set in the 1990s, Dorothy follows two men whose lives are upended by a woman's arrival.
Subbaraj says he wanted to explore identity and compassion through relatable characters, making the film feel both personal and universal.