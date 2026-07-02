Ratnam praises 'Balan: The Boy' for writing, performances, boosting buzz

Jyotika, Suriya praise 'Balan: The Boy'

Actors Jyotika and Suriya also joined in with high praise:

Jyotika called it a "masterpiece," highlighting the work of director Chidambaram, writer Jithu Madhavan, the cast (including Farzana Palathingal and Tovino Thomas), plus shout-outs to the music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Shyju Khalid.

Suriya summed it up as "another gem from the Malayalam film industry," especially for its fresh talent and storytelling style.