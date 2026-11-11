Ratnam's 'Inji Vellam' starring Sethupathi Pallavi releases January 29, 2027
Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama, Inji Vellam, is set to release worldwide on January 29, 2027.
The announcement came with a sweet motion poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi as leads, marking their first film together.
Rahman composes Mukhopadhayay behind the camera
With A.R. Rahman handling the music and Avik Mukhopadhayay behind the camera, expectations are high for both sound and visuals.
Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, much of the movie was shot in Kolkata.
The family vibe in the poster has already sparked curiosity about what's in store.