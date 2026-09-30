Rautela pursues legal action over alleged LA AI misuse, ₹7000cr
Urvashi Rautela is taking a big stand against AI misuse. Her team is pursuing legal action against a Los Angeles-based company for allegedly using her name, images and videos without authorisation.
Announcing it on Instagram, her team said damages were currently being assessed at ₹7,000 crore and said to keep Urvashi's name out of your business unless you have permission.
Khan and Zinta warn on deepfakes
This isn't just about Rautela: other Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have also raised concerns about AI deepfakes and voice cloning.
The Delhi and Bombay High Courts have also previously granted protection to celebrities against the unauthorized use of their names, images and digital personas.
her case highlights how urgent it is to set clear rules around AI and personal rights.