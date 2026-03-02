Raveena Tandon, Kapil Sharma join Sharat Katariya's Netflix film
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon and Kapil Sharma are coming together for the first time in a new Netflix film, directed by Sharat Katariya—the mind behind Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Sui Dhaaga.
The movie dives into middle-class life, promising a heartfelt look at relationships and dreams.
Meanwhile, know about Tandon and Sharma's other projects
The film's still in early production, with a look test just wrapped up on March 1, 2026, in Mumbai. Shooting kicks off soon to fit Netflix's release plans.
Meanwhile, Tandon is busy with Welcome To The Jungle and Maa Vande biopic, while Sharma is juggling his own Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show plus the movie Dadi Ki Shaadi.