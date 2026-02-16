Raveena Tandon on 'Rasha's smear campaign': Show proof
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon has spoken out against claims that Rasha Thadani was behind a smear campaign targeting other star kids.
The buzz started after Rasha's debut song Uyi Amma got attention online, but Tandon made it clear there was never any plan to defame anyone.
Tandon challenges naysayers to provide evidence
Tandon explained that online comparisons after the song's release led to wild speculation about PR games.
She emphasized her family doesn't believe in such tactics and challenged anyone to show real proof.
Addressing the negativity, she said, "in the film industry, the truth eventually comes out," highlighting their commitment to integrity despite all the online noise.