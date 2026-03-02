Raveena Tandon joins Kapil Sharma's Netflix film

Filmmaker Sharat Katariya is reportedly working on a new project that features an unconventional lead pair, reported Mid-Day. The top contenders for the lead roles in Katariya's upcoming slice-of-life drama are Raveena Tandon and Kapil Sharma . The film is being produced as part of Netflix 's direct-to-digital initiative.

Film theme Katariya's slice-of-life drama aims to find humor in everyday life Katariya is known for his ability to find humor and emotion in everyday life. His past films include the critically acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018). The film is "an intimate story about relationships and everyday dreams," according to insiders. Some have speculated that this project's goal is to provide a more realistic, "lived-in" cinematic experience.

Casting details Makers have already started preparations for the film Tandon and Sharma will be sharing the screen for the first time in this collaboration. Preparations for the film reportedly have already entered the active phase. Reportedly, on Sunday, March 1, in Mumbai, there was a look test and a photoshoot. Once these pre-production stages conclude later this month, principal photography will commence. To keep the project on track to satisfy Netflix's delivery deadlines, makers reportedly laid out a detailed shooting schedule.

