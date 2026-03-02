Raveena Tandon joins Kapil Sharma's Netflix film
What's the story
Filmmaker Sharat Katariya is reportedly working on a new project that features an unconventional lead pair, reported Mid-Day. The top contenders for the lead roles in Katariya's upcoming slice-of-life drama are Raveena Tandon and Kapil Sharma. The film is being produced as part of Netflix's direct-to-digital initiative.
Film theme
Katariya's slice-of-life drama aims to find humor in everyday life
Katariya is known for his ability to find humor and emotion in everyday life. His past films include the critically acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018). The film is "an intimate story about relationships and everyday dreams," according to insiders. Some have speculated that this project's goal is to provide a more realistic, "lived-in" cinematic experience.
Casting details
Makers have already started preparations for the film
Tandon and Sharma will be sharing the screen for the first time in this collaboration. Preparations for the film reportedly have already entered the active phase. Reportedly, on Sunday, March 1, in Mumbai, there was a look test and a photoshoot. Once these pre-production stages conclude later this month, principal photography will commence. To keep the project on track to satisfy Netflix's delivery deadlines, makers reportedly laid out a detailed shooting schedule.
Actor commitments
What's on the work front of Tandon and Sharma?
Tandon has a busy year ahead with the release of the multi-starrer action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle on June 26. She also features in the biopic Maa Vande, where she plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben. Meanwhile, Sharma is gearing up for the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and his family comedy Dadi Ki Shaadi with Neetu Kapoor, which is eyeing a May 2026 Mother's Day release.