Ravi announces engagement to Mahavishnu, shares heartfelt photos and note
Mirnalini Ravi, known for her roles in Tamil and Telugu films, just got engaged to her longtime partner Mahavishnu.
She shared the news on social media with sweet photos and a heartfelt note: "Because loving you finally feels like loving myself too." "In every life time in every universe I would always choose you."
Mahavishnu recalls 7-year friendship, fans congratulate
Mahavishnu, who runs Paramporul Foundation, reflected on their seven-year friendship that blossomed into love.
He posted, "7 years of Friendship became Love of my Life. Introducing in this CHAPTER of my life on International Girlfriends day!"
Fans and fellow actors flooded them with congratulations, inspired by their story.
Mirnalini started her film journey with Super Deluxe and has since starred in movies like Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Enemy.