Yuvraj Singh biopic is in scripting stage, reveals producer
What's the story
Producer Ravi Bhagchandka, known for the cricket documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is now working on a diverse lineup under his banner, 200 NotOut Productions. The slate includes a biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Mahesh Narayanan's rescue drama Bombay High. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhagchandka shared updates on these projects and more.
Biopic update
On the Yuvraj Singh biopic
Bhagchandka revealed that Singh's biopic is progressing well. He said, "The screenplay writing is going on non-stop. We are deep in the trenches and expect to have a locked draft ready within the next couple of months." A director and writer have already been signed for this project. "It is a massive responsibility because his life has been an incredible journey of massive professional highs and personal challenges. It is proper, cinematic material."
Director partnership
Update on 'Bombay High'
Bhagchandka also spoke about his collaboration with Narayanan for Bombay High. He said, "It's a rescue drama. I watched his film, Malik, and was completely blown away by his vision." "We approached him with this core rescue concept, and he was immediately excited to collaborate. We have developed the story, and since his latest feature, Patriot, has just come out, we are diving back into the screenplay."
Remake and industry
Plans for 'Funral' remake
Bhagchandka also shared his plans for the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Funral. He described it as a "brilliant, dark comedy-drama about celebrating death." "It's a very sweet, hilarious film, and we are currently interviewing directors to adapt it. The goal is to scale that story up and introduce its philosophy to a much wider audience."