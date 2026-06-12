Yuvraj Singh biopic is in scripting stage, reveals producer

Biopic update

On the Yuvraj Singh biopic

Bhagchandka revealed that Singh's biopic is progressing well. He said, "The screenplay writing is going on non-stop. We are deep in the trenches and expect to have a locked draft ready within the next couple of months." A director and writer have already been signed for this project. "It is a massive responsibility because his life has been an incredible journey of massive professional highs and personal challenges. It is proper, cinematic material."