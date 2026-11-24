Ravi Hanj meets police Nov 24 over 'Basava Mantapa' claims
Ravi Hanj, who wrote the much-talked-about book Basava Mantapa, will meet with police on November 24 after being stopped at Kochi airport due to a lookout notice.
Authorities want his side of the story as they look into claims about controversial content in his book.
Vishweshwar Bhat questioned over 'Basava Mantapa'
Police are checking if Basava Mantapa includes disrespectful or inaccurate statements about Basavanna, a respected saint and reformer.
The case has also pulled in journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, who's been asked to appear for questioning on November 25.
His involvement shows just how wide this investigation is reaching as officials try to sort out concerns over the book's impact.