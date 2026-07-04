Ravi Kishan's bold prediction for 'Dhamaal 4'

Ravi Kishan claims 'Dhamaal 4' will revive Bollywood's comedy era

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:24 pm Jul 04, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

As Bollywood continues its search for the next big comedy hit, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is bullish on his upcoming film Dhamaal 4. He believes it has the potential to be a major success and revive the comedy genre in Hindi cinema. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "It will be madness. Right now, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is doing well...Dhurandhar is also there...but the era of action has passed, and now it's the season of comedy."