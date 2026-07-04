Ravi Kishan claims 'Dhamaal 4' will revive Bollywood's comedy era
What's the story
As Bollywood continues its search for the next big comedy hit, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is bullish on his upcoming film Dhamaal 4. He believes it has the potential to be a major success and revive the comedy genre in Hindi cinema. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "It will be madness. Right now, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is doing well...Dhurandhar is also there...but the era of action has passed, and now it's the season of comedy."
Film expectations
Kishan says the jokes and songs will perform well
Kishan added, "This is the era of comedy films, and I think Dhamaal 4 is going to do extremely well because it's a very well-written film." He also expressed confidence that all the jokes in the film will resonate with audiences. "Uske sab jokes land karenge. Uske gaane bhi chal rahe hain (All of its jokes will land, and even its songs are already doing well)."
Actor's journey
On upcoming projects and 'Dhamaal 4's cast
Kishan, who plays a pirate in Dhamaal 4, shared his excitement about the film's release. He said, "The timing is perfect, and I can see the film becoming a massive hit." After Dhamaal 4, audiences will see him in Mirzapur: The Movie in a powerful avatar. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 also stars Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. It releases on July 10.