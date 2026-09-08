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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ravi Kishan's 'Money follows my brother' meme gets official track
Ravi Kishan's 'Money follows my brother' meme gets official track
Ravi Kishan's meme turns into T-Series track

Ravi Kishan's 'Money follows my brother' meme gets official track

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 08, 2026
04:42 pm
What's the story

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's viral internet meme, "Money follows my brother," will be released as an official track by T-Series. The announcement was made on Tuesday with a teaser of the music video. The clip features a boy being asked about his future plans, to which he lip-syncs Kishan's voiceover: "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno."

Video reveal

'Naam ya daam? Naam'

The camera then rotates to reveal Kishan, who delivers his now-iconic line, "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."

The official post by T-Series on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Poore desh ko paglaane aa rahe hai @ravikishann."

Money Follows My Brother is set to release on Friday, September 11.

Twitter Post

See a glimpse of the track here

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Career highlights

Kishan's career and recent work

Kishan has had a long and successful career in Indian cinema and television before entering politics.

He is currently a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gorakhpur.

He was seen in Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Currently, fans can catch him in Mirzapur: The Movie, running in theaters.

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