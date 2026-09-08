Ravi Kishan's 'Money follows my brother' meme gets official track
What's the story
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's viral internet meme, "Money follows my brother," will be released as an official track by T-Series. The announcement was made on Tuesday with a teaser of the music video. The clip features a boy being asked about his future plans, to which he lip-syncs Kishan's voiceover: "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno."
Video reveal
'Naam ya daam? Naam'
The camera then rotates to reveal Kishan, who delivers his now-iconic line, "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."
The official post by T-Series on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Poore desh ko paglaane aa rahe hai @ravikishann."
Money Follows My Brother is set to release on Friday, September 11.
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the track here
Poore desh ko paglaane aa rahe hai 😎 @ravikishann#MoneyFollowsMyBrother releasing on 11th sep#tseries#BhushanKumar#MellowD#SangamVigyaanik#SurjitBindrakhia#ShamsherSandhu#AtulSharma@postguru19pic.twitter.com/PCdp7fGXNd— T-Series (@TSeries) September 8, 2026
Career highlights
Kishan's career and recent work
Kishan has had a long and successful career in Indian cinema and television before entering politics.
He is currently a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Gorakhpur.
He was seen in Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh.
Currently, fans can catch him in Mirzapur: The Movie, running in theaters.