Ravi Kishan to lead Mahaveer Jain Films's spiritual movie
What's the story
Ravi Kishan is reportedly set to star in a high-concept spiritual film produced by Mahaveer Jain Films. Bollywood Hungama reported that the project will see Kishan as the sole lead, a rare occurrence in his career. The actor was apparently impressed with the script and agreed to join the project immediately after it was offered to him.
Character details
Kishan 'will carry the film on his shoulders'
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "This will be one of those rare Hindi films in which Ravi Kishan will be the sole leading man and will carry the film on his shoulders."
"The makers strongly felt that Ravi has the talent, popularity, and personality needed for the part. More importantly, he fits the character perfectly."
Film insights
Film to explore man-God relationship
The film will reportedly explore the relationship between a man and his deep devotion to God.
The source added, "For the protagonist, God is not just the Supreme Being but also his closest friend."
"The film explores this beautiful relationship in a touching and entertaining manner."
Amit Aarryan has been roped in as the writer-director of this devotional drama.
Movie elements
'Wholesome entertainer families can watch together'
The source further revealed that the film will be a "clean, wholesome entertainer that families can watch together."
"While spirituality and devotion form the core of the film, it will also have humor, strong emotions and plenty of drama."
The project is being produced by Mahaveer Jain Films's Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Vinayak Kumar, Kavin Shah, Shikha K Ahluwalia, along with RatPack Stories's Vijay Subramanium and Kshitij Mehta.
Production timeline
Title, announcement pending for now
The film is set to start production in January.
The makers are expected to lock the title soon, after which an official announcement will be made.
This project marks Kishan's second collaboration with Mahaveer Jain after Naagzilla and comes off the back of his successful performances in Mirzapur The Movie (2026) and Laapataa Ladies (2024).