Ravi Kishan wants pension, land, and homes for TV actors
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan just announced he's pushing a bill to get pensions, land, and housing for TV actors—especially character and side artists who often get only small parts and are not financially stable.
He shared this at the trailer launch of his new film "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run" in Mumbai.
Why is this a big deal?
Kishan pointed out that many character actors barely get by—even if they only have one line in a show.
"There are times when they run out of money; for them, I have proposed a private member's bill," he said.
He also highlighted success stories like Smriti Irani's journey from TV to politics and called for more recognition for TV talent.
A bit about Kishan's track record
Since becoming an MP, Kishan has pushed other causes too and supported calls for National Awards for TV actors and technicians.
His latest film is forthcoming; no release date is specified in the source.