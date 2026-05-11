Ravi known for 'Maamannan' 'Love Today' marries filmmaker Jayakumar privately Entertainment May 11, 2026

Raveena Ravi, known for her roles in Maamannan and Love Today, just got married to filmmaker Devan Jayakumar in a small, private ceremony with close family and friends.

Her mother, Sreeja Ravi, shared on Instagram that even though planning the wedding without her husband was tough, she believes Raveena will keep shining in her acting and dubbing career thanks to support from her new family.