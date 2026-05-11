Ravi known for 'Maamannan' 'Love Today' marries filmmaker Jayakumar privately
Entertainment
Raveena Ravi, known for her roles in Maamannan and Love Today, just got married to filmmaker Devan Jayakumar in a small, private ceremony with close family and friends.
Her mother, Sreeja Ravi, shared on Instagram that even though planning the wedding without her husband was tough, she believes Raveena will keep shining in her acting and dubbing career thanks to support from her new family.
Jayakumar family includes Malayalam film producer-director
Devan comes from a creative background: his father was Malayalam cinema producer-director Jayan Mulangad and his mother is retired professor Kala Jayan.
His sister Dr. Devi Jayan is a psychologist at the University of Chicago, and the whole family now lives in the US.