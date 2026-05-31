Ravi Mohan joins LCU film 'Benz'; see BTS images

Despite not being directed by Kanagaraj, Benz is a part of his acclaimed LCU, which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The film also stars Samyuktha and features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Goutham George, and editing by Philomin Raj. It is being produced under the banners of G Squad, The Route, and Passion Studios.

Actor's journey

Mohan's recent struggles and upcoming projects

Mohan recently opened up about his personal struggles and ongoing separation from his wife, Aarti. He had said he would stay away from acting until he secured a legal divorce. However, despite these challenges, he has signed on for Benz and is also making his directorial debut with An Ordinary Man. He also has Karathey Babu and Genie in the pipeline.