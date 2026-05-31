Ravi Mohan joins LCU film 'Benz'; see BTS images
What's the story
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has joined the cast of Benz, an upcoming action film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), starring Raghava Lawrence. The news was shared on Sunday by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and director-producer Bakkiyaraj Kannan with behind-the-scenes images featuring Mohan. Nivin Pauly will also be seen in a pivotal role.
Twitter Post
Here are the photos
Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir 🤗🤗❤️❤️ #Benz @offl_Lawrence @nivinofficial @iamsamyuktha_ @Dir_Lokesh @PassionStudios_ @TheRoute @GSquadOffl @Sudhans2017 @Jagadishbliss @bakkiyaraj_k @SaiAbhyankkar pic.twitter.com/kxF51Vtb9Z— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) May 31, 2026
Film details
More about 'Benz'
Despite not being directed by Kanagaraj, Benz is a part of his acclaimed LCU, which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The film also stars Samyuktha and features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Goutham George, and editing by Philomin Raj. It is being produced under the banners of G Squad, The Route, and Passion Studios.
Actor's journey
Mohan's recent struggles and upcoming projects
Mohan recently opened up about his personal struggles and ongoing separation from his wife, Aarti. He had said he would stay away from acting until he secured a legal divorce. However, despite these challenges, he has signed on for Benz and is also making his directorial debut with An Ordinary Man. He also has Karathey Babu and Genie in the pipeline.