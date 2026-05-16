Ravi Mohan breaks down, addresses pending divorce, 'cyberbullying'

Actor and producer Ravi Mohan has announced that he will not be acting until his divorce proceedings are finalized. The decision comes amid increasing speculation about his troubled marriage with estranged wife Aarti Ravi. Speaking at a press conference, a teary-eyed Mohan said he was unable to focus on work due to the ongoing situation and could not "bear the unnecessary humiliation" he has been facing lately. Trigger warning: Mention of self-harm.

Provocation 'This is my office, come directly...' According to Cinema Express, Mohan said, "Many people are trying to provoke me. To all of them, I want to say one thing, this is my office, come directly. Don't do anything indirectly." He added that he has stayed silent even when people have "pulled him down" and used him as a "punching bag." "Whenever I get my divorce, and my life becomes normal again, whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return."

Career defense 'I made films that spoke for women and...' Mohan defended his career, saying, "For 23 years, I have worked day and night. 95% of my films have been successful." He also spoke about his commitment to women's rights in his films. "I made films that spoke for women and against violence. I have always stood for women's rights in my films."

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Online hate 'You all destroyed a girl through cyberbullying...' Mohan also addressed the online abuse faced by singer Keneeshaa Francis amid speculation surrounding their relationship. "You all destroyed a girl through cyberbullying. I never held interviews about it, and wherever she is, I only wish her well," he said. "What wrong did she do? She posted a video and immediately faced cyberbullying." "What did she even understand about me? Why target someone unnecessarily?"

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