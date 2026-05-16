Ravi Mohan breaks down, addresses pending divorce, 'cyberbullying'
What's the story
Actor and producer Ravi Mohan has announced that he will not be acting until his divorce proceedings are finalized. The decision comes amid increasing speculation about his troubled marriage with estranged wife Aarti Ravi. Speaking at a press conference, a teary-eyed Mohan said he was unable to focus on work due to the ongoing situation and could not "bear the unnecessary humiliation" he has been facing lately. Trigger warning: Mention of self-harm.
Provocation
'This is my office, come directly...'
According to Cinema Express, Mohan said, "Many people are trying to provoke me. To all of them, I want to say one thing, this is my office, come directly. Don't do anything indirectly." He added that he has stayed silent even when people have "pulled him down" and used him as a "punching bag." "Whenever I get my divorce, and my life becomes normal again, whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return."
Career defense
'I made films that spoke for women and...'
Mohan defended his career, saying, "For 23 years, I have worked day and night. 95% of my films have been successful." He also spoke about his commitment to women's rights in his films. "I made films that spoke for women and against violence. I have always stood for women's rights in my films."
Online hate
'You all destroyed a girl through cyberbullying...'
Mohan also addressed the online abuse faced by singer Keneeshaa Francis amid speculation surrounding their relationship. "You all destroyed a girl through cyberbullying. I never held interviews about it, and wherever she is, I only wish her well," he said. "What wrong did she do? She posted a video and immediately faced cyberbullying." "What did she even understand about me? Why target someone unnecessarily?"
Family struggle
'They are not letting me see my children...'
Mohan further revealed that he has been unable to see his children, leading him to self-harm. "They are not letting me see my children. I started hurting myself. Look at this hand...this is what happens. That's what they want," he said, showing his bruised hands to the media. Mohan also shared that his parents had cautioned him about the marriage early on, but he admitted he chose not to heed their advice.