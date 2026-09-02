Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' sees drop; global gross reaches ₹186cr
What's the story
Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi has witnessed a dip in its domestic earnings on the 12th day of its theatrical run. The movie raked in ₹5.9 crore net across 2,666 shows on Tuesday, reported Sacnilk. This collection is a drop of 10.6% from the ₹6.6 crore net collected on Monday. Despite this weekday slump, Irumudi continues to show a strong performance in its second week with total India net collections reaching ₹142.05 crore so far!
Earnings analysis
'Irumudi': Breakup of domestic collections on Day 12
The Telugu version of Irumudi was the biggest contributor to the film's domestic earnings on Day 12, bringing in ₹5.89 crore net from 2,638 shows.
The Tamil version added a modest ₹1 lakh from 28 shows.
The film's overall occupancy rate stood at a healthy 34.54%, with night screenings performing the best at an impressive 40.38% occupancy rate!
Regional success
State-wise gross collections of 'Irumudi' on Day 12
Irumudi's strong performance is further highlighted by its state-wise gross figures, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which contributed ₹6.25 crore on Day 12.
Karnataka added ₹50 lakh while Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.
The combined gross from these regions stood at a whopping ₹6.9 crore for the day!
Global earnings
International business and worldwide gross collection
The overseas market has also significantly contributed to Irumudi's overall theatrical business.
The film collected ₹50 lakh from international markets on Day 12, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹21.5 crore.
With this addition, the movie's worldwide gross collection has now reached a staggering ₹186.5 crore!
It is also heading toward the ₹200 crore milestone if its theatrical run remains steady.
Film synopsis
All about the film's storyline
Irumudi revolves around Trinadha, played by Teja, and his relationship with his daughter Manikanta (Baby Nakshathra).
The story also explores the lives of Gopal Raju (Sai Kumar) and his daughter Gayathri.
While Trinadha is a staunch Ayyappa devotee who battles alcoholism, Raju's parenting style differs significantly from his.