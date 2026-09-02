Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' sees drop; global gross reaches ₹186cr

Irumudi's strong performance is further highlighted by its state-wise gross figures, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which contributed ₹6.25 crore on Day 12.

Karnataka added ₹50 lakh while Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

The combined gross from these regions stood at a whopping ₹6.9 crore for the day!