'Irumudi': Ravi Teja's character revealed in heartwarming new glimpse

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has unveiled a new glimpse from his upcoming film Irumudi. Titled The Heart of Irumudi, the one and a half minute video offers an insight into his character and the emotional depth of the story. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this family entertainer is eyeing an August 2026 release. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, it's presented by T-Series Films.

Character reveal Teja's character is a doting father to a young daughter The one-minute-and-24-second video presents Teja as a loving father who shares an emotional bond with his daughter. His character is shown as a flawed yet lovable man willing to go to any extent to fulfill her wishes. The video focuses on their emotional relationship and hints at the character's strong side capable of taking action when needed.

Film's depth 'Irumudi' 1st-look poster hinted at a spiritual journey The first-look poster of Irumudi featured Teja in traditional Ayyappa Swami attire during a vibrant procession filled with devotees. This suggested that the film would explore themes beyond regular commercial entertainment. For Teja, the film marks a refreshing change after a series of mass entertainers and action-oriented roles.

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