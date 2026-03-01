Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' OTT release date is out
Ravi Teja's comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, also starring Dimple Hayathi, is coming to ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium on March 13.
The film hit theaters in January but got pretty average reviews for its predictable story and familiar twists.
Kishore Tirumala wrote and directed the movie.
Here's what happens in the film
Teja plays Ram, a Hyderabad winemaker married to Balamani (Hayathi). After their wine brand gets rejected by a Spanish company, Ram heads to Spain with his assistant Leela (Vennela Kishore) and pretends he's single to impress company boss Manasa Shetty (Ashika Ranganath).
Things get messy when Ram's secrets catch up with him back home, leading to some awkward confrontations and guilt trips.
OTT platform and other details
You can stream Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium starting March 13.