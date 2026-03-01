Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' OTT release date is out

Here's what happens in the film

Teja plays Ram, a Hyderabad winemaker married to Balamani (Hayathi). After their wine brand gets rejected by a Spanish company, Ram heads to Spain with his assistant Leela (Vennela Kishore) and pretends he's single to impress company boss Manasa Shetty (Ashika Ranganath).

Things get messy when Ram's secrets catch up with him back home, leading to some awkward confrontations and guilt trips.