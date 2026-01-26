Ravi Teja's new film 'Irumudi' gets a heartfelt 1st look
On his birthday, Ravi Teja dropped the first-look poster for his 77th film, Irumudi.
The poster shows him inAyyappa mala attire, carrying a young girl during a vibrant devotee procession—hinting at a touching father-daughter story.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this marks an emotional new role for Teja.
Why does 'Irumudi' matter?
Irumudi isn't just another movie title—it's named after the sacred Sabarimala pilgrim bundle and promises to dive deep into themes of devotion and emotion.
With Priya Bhavani Shankar as the lead opposite Teja and music by GV Prakash Kumar, no release date has been announced.
Teja shared his excitement online: "Some stories choose you at the right moment in life."
If you're into films that blend tradition with heartfelt storytelling, keep an eye out for this one!