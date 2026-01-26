Ravi Teja's new film 'Irumudi' gets a heartfelt 1st look

Why does 'Irumudi' matter?

Irumudi isn't just another movie title—it's named after the sacred Sabarimala pilgrim bundle and promises to dive deep into themes of devotion and emotion.

With Priya Bhavani Shankar as the lead opposite Teja and music by GV Prakash Kumar, no release date has been announced.

Teja shared his excitement online: "Some stories choose you at the right moment in life."

If you're into films that blend tradition with heartfelt storytelling, keep an eye out for this one!