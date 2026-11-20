Ravichander and Maran share Greece wedding photos on Instagram
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kavya Maran just dropped their wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their big day in Greece.
The couple tied the knot on November 11 in a self-respect ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, including familiar faces like Rajinikanth and MK Stalin.
Alongside the photos, Anirudh shared a heartfelt note thanking everyone for the love and blessings.
Ravichander and Maran embrace Periyar ideals
Their ceremony wasn't just about glitz: it was a self-respect wedding, highlighting equality and mutual consent, inspired by Tamil Nadu's social reform movement led by Periyar EV Ramasamy.
Even though they largely kept their personal lives out of the public eye, rumors about their wedding first emerged in 2025 after they were spotted together on several occasions,
this celebration felt both personal and purposeful, showing off not just romance but also values that matter to them.