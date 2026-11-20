Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and entrepreneur Kavya Maran just dropped their wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their big day in Greece.

The couple tied the knot on November 11 in a self-respect ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, including familiar faces like Rajinikanth and MK Stalin.

Alongside the photos, Anirudh shared a heartfelt note thanking everyone for the love and blessings.