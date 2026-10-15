Ravichander praises Rajinikanth at 76 for still creating magic

Ace music director Anirudh Ravichander just gave a heartfelt shoutout to superstar Rajinikanth at 76, calling him someone who still creates magic and rewrites history.

Ravichander wrote, "For generations, he has given us happiness, laughter, goosebumps and memories for a lifetime. At 76 and for the past 51 years, he still creates magic and rewrites history," capturing the deep admiration many feel for the legendary actor.