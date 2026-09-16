'Ramayana': Ravie Dubey calls Ranbir's casting an 'extraordinary moment'
What's the story
Ravie Dubey, known for his roles in several television shows and the web series Matsya Kaand, will soon be seen as Lakshman in the upcoming film Ramayana. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is set to hit theaters in November. In a recent interview with Variety India, Dubey called his casting an "extraordinary moment."
Role preparation
Dubey on keeping personal ambitions in check
Dubey, who has previously appeared in films such as U R My Jaan and 3 Dev, said he has "consciously tried to keep personal ambitions in check" while working on Ramayana.
He added, "With this film, I have constantly reminded myself that the larger purpose of all of us coming together... is to bring glory to Shri Ram's name."
Blessing
The actor expresses his gratitude
Dubey expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a significant project.
He said, "I am immensely grateful that something of this magnitude and canvas has materialized in my life."
The actor also emphasized the importance of surrendering to the process.
Co-star admiration
'I think Ranbir is simply the best we have'
Dubey praised Kapoor for his professionalism and humility.
He said, "I think Ranbir is simply the best we have. He is a superstar of epic proportions."
"The sincerity with which he comes onto a set is unparalleled. His work ethic, etiquette, intensity, and preparation- I had heard so much about these things, but I had the privilege of witnessing them firsthand."
In addition to Kapoor and Dubey, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.