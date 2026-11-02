'Ramayana': Ravie Dubey transforms into Lakshman in new poster

Speaking about his role, Dubey had said, "Playing Lakshman is an emotion that is difficult to put into words. He represents a rare combination of strength, courage, devotion and selflessness."

"His dedication toward Lord Rama and the ideologies associated with him have always been a source of inspiration to me."

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.