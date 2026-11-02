'Ramayana': Ravie Dubey transforms into Lakshman in new poster
What's the story
The latest poster for the upcoming film Ramayana was unveiled on Monday, November 2, 2026, featuring actor Ravie Dubey in his role as Lord Lakshman. The image captures him in a warrior's stance, ready for battle with a drawn bow. With his hair tied back and clad in light armor, Dubey embodies the revered brother of Lord Rama.
Character details
'A devoted brother. A fearless warrior'
Dubey's character is described as a "devoted brother," "fearless warrior," and "Rama's shield."
The poster was shared on the film's social media handles with the caption, "A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama's shield. Ravie Dubey as Lakshman."
This marks the first solo poster for Dubey's character ahead of the film's release this week.
Actor's insight
'Playing Lakshman is an emotion...'
Speaking about his role, Dubey had said, "Playing Lakshman is an emotion that is difficult to put into words. He represents a rare combination of strength, courage, devotion and selflessness."
"His dedication toward Lord Rama and the ideologies associated with him have always been a source of inspiration to me."
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Release details
Film to be released in 2 parts
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part is set to hit theaters worldwide on Thursday. The second part will release during Diwali 2027.
The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages across various formats, including IMAX.