Ravipudi confirms Shetty will star in upcoming film, 1st collaboration
Entertainment
Director Anil Ravipudi just confirmed that Krithi Shetty will be starring in his upcoming movie, their first project together.
He made the announcement at a promo event for Shetty's new film, Love Insurance Kompany, casually telling her, "See you soon on the sets."
'Love Insurance Kompany' releases April 10
Ravipudi praised Shetty's Telugu skills and encouraged her to dub her own lines in future films for more authenticity.
Meanwhile, Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi rom-com starring Shetty alongside S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu, releases April 10.
Ravipudi is also working on another big film with Venkatesh Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil, set for Sankranthi 2027.