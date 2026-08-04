Rawat, 'Ghajini' actor, dies at 74 after Kokilaben Hospital admission
Entertainment
Pradeep Rawat, the actor who was widely recognized for playing the ruthless antagonist in Ghajini and had also worked with Aamir Khan earlier in Lagaan, has died at 74.
He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital before his passing; the cause is still unknown.
Actor Yashpal Sharma paid tribute to Rawat via his Instagram handle.
Rawat rose to fame in 'Mahabharat'
Rawat kicked off his journey with Meri Jung (1985), but really became a household name as Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.
Over three decades, he played powerful roles across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam movies: think Sarfarosh, Stalin, and Veeram.
His big break in Telugu came with SS Rajamouli's Sye (2004), cementing him as one of Indian cinema's most versatile villains.