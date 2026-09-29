'Reacher': Prime Video renews Alan Ritchson's series for 6th season

The fourth season of Reacher, which is based on Lee Child's book Gone Tomorrow, concluded on September 16.

In this season, Reacher finds himself in a "deadly game" after an unexpected encounter with "a distraught stranger on a subway."

The cast included Agnez Mo, Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.

The fifth season will be based on the book Make Me and is currently being filmed in Toronto.