'Reacher': Prime Video renews Alan Ritchson's series for 6th season
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has renewed its popular action series Reacher for a sixth season, even before the fifth season's premiere. The show, starring Alan Ritchson as the titular character, has been a consistent hit since its launch in 2022. Variety's confirmation comes after the fourth season of Reacher was released on August 12 and has reportedly garnered 66 million viewers globally within just 28 days of its release.
Viewer success
'Reacher' is among Prime Video's top 5 most-viewed
Amazon has announced that the fourth season of Reacher is now among the top five most-viewed seasons of any original show on Prime Video.
The show has reportedly amassed a staggering 200 million viewers globally.
Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, praised the series and its lead actor, Ritchson, saying his performance "has captivated audiences around the world."
Production insights
Plot of 'Reacher' S04; cast of the 4th season
The fourth season of Reacher, which is based on Lee Child's book Gone Tomorrow, concluded on September 16.
In this season, Reacher finds himself in a "deadly game" after an unexpected encounter with "a distraught stranger on a subway."
The cast included Agnez Mo, Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.
The fifth season will be based on the book Make Me and is currently being filmed in Toronto.
Production team
Meet the team behind 'Reacher'
The Reacher series is based on Child's Jack Reacher novels and is penned by Nick Santora, who also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.
Child and Ritchson are executive producers along with Mick Betancourt, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Lisa Kussner, Sam Hill, Amy Pocha, and Seth Cohen.
Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge for Paramount Television Studios.
The studio produces the show in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.