'Real Kashmir Football Club' loses at International Emmys to 'Careme'
India's Real Kashmir Football Club series didn't clinch the Best Drama Series award at this year's International Emmys in New York. France's Careme took the top spot.
The show follows Jammu and Kashmir's first pro football club and stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Kaul praises 'Real Kashmir Football Club'
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, Real Kashmir Football Club dropped on SonyLIV in December 2025.
Even though they didn't win, Kaul said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favorite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."
The drama category also featured A Thousand Blows (UK) and Menem (Argentina).
Vir Das, who was nominated for the third time, didn't win for his Netflix original Vir Das: Fool Volume in the comedy category.